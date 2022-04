1 / 10 Tata Consultancy Services | Even as Q4 FY22 profit of Rs 9,926 crore missed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate, the revenue of Rs 50,591 crore surpassed the poll estimate by a small margin. TCS order book for Q4 is the highest ever at $11.3 billion. The company has signed 2 mega deals signed in the reporting quarter and also announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.



2 / 10 Maruti Suzuki India | There was a fire incident at Maruti Suzuki's Rohtak R&D centre where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company. Two people working with the contract firm on the project have died and there are no other injuries. The company said that the incident does not affect the production operations of the automaker.



3 / 10 Wipro | The technology company has acquired Convergence Acceleration Solutions to expand its consulting capabilities for communications service providers.



4 / 10 Kesoram Industries | The company posted a loss of Rs 46.14 crore for the March 2022 quarter, which widened from a Rs 31.97 crore loss in the previous quarter. It had recorded a profit of Rs 96.41 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased by 20 percent to Rs 1,031.78 crore compared to the year-ago period and the sequential growth was 18 percent.



5 / 10 UltraTech Cement | The cement major has been declared as a preferred bidder for the Diggaon limestone block. The company participated in the e-auction conducted by the Karnataka government.



6 / 10 JSW Steel | JSW Utkal Steel, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has received the environmental clearance for setting up a greenfield integrated steel plant with a capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum of crude steel, from the government. The capital expenditure for the said steel plant project is expected to be Rs 65,000 crore.



7 / 10 Gufic Biosciences | The company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to manufacture Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for injection 200 mg/vial.



8 / 10 Info Edge India | The company has invested Rs 3.70 crore In Terralytics Analysis.



9 / 10 Delta Corp | The gaming and hospitality company has reported a lower profit at Rs 48.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, compared to a profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 218.32 crore, up from Rs 211.34 crore YoY. The company also approved the amalgamation of Daman Entertainment and Daman Hospitality with itself.