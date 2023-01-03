TCS, HCL, Piramal Pharma: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY UBS has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance industries with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Piramal Pharma with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares.

1 / 4

Reliance Industries | UBS has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares. The brokerage believes that the company has a strong performance across segments to drive year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) EBITDA growth.

2 / 4

Piramal Pharma | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Piramal Pharma with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares. The brokerage says that headwinds in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) faced over the last 12-18 months are getting resolved now.

3 / 4

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance | Jefferies has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 175 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company reported healthy disbursement growth of 22 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

4 / 4

IT Companies | CLSA says to prefer stocks of IT majors like TCS, Infosys, HCL among others and adds that downstream IT services are relatively resilient to macro headwinds. The brokerage further says that India-listed companies will sustain market share gains against its global peers.