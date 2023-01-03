English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

TCS, HCL, Piramal Pharma: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

TCS, HCL, Piramal Pharma: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

TCS, HCL, Piramal Pharma: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Jan 3, 2023 8:49:30 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

UBS has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance industries with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Piramal Pharma with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

Reliance Industries | UBS has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares. The brokerage believes that the company has a strong performance across segments to drive year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) EBITDA growth.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

Piramal Pharma | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Piramal Pharma with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares. The brokerage says that headwinds in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) faced over the last 12-18 months are getting resolved now.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance | Jefferies has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 175 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company reported healthy disbursement growth of 22 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

IT Companies | CLSA says to prefer stocks of IT majors like TCS, Infosys, HCL among others and adds that downstream IT services are relatively resilient to macro headwinds. The brokerage further says that India-listed companies will sustain market share gains against its global peers.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, SBI Card and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Wall Street closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X