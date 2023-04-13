TCS, AU Small Finance Bank, Eicher Motors and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsTCS, AU Small Finance Bank, Eicher Motors and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Apr 13, 2023

Nomura has given a 'reduce' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,850 per share, while Goldman Sachs has initiated a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 3,660 per share.

TCS | Nomura has given a 'reduce' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,850 per share. It says the tech company's near-term visibility remains low.

TCS | CLSA has given an 'outperform' rating to TCS with a target of Rs 3,550 per share. It says the near-term uncertainties and non-commital management commentary may weigh on the stock

AU Small Finance Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a atarget of Rs 860 per share. It says that with the strong earnings compounding, it expects strong re-ranking over the next few years.

TCS | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,375 per share. It says there is rising caution among clients across several verticals in North America and Europe. It adds that a three-year low book to bil ratio and subdued headcount additions point towards a slowdown.

Eicher Motors | Goldman Sachs has initiated a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 3,660 per share.  It says that like the investment case, the company faces the least risk compared to its peers, from EV disruption over the next five years. 

TCS | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. It says the company's fourth quarter earnings were weaker than expectations and valuations are still high.

