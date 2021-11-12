Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Zee, NMDC and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 12



1 / 10 Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Granules India, National Aluminium Company, Burger King, IRCON International, EIH and SpiceJet | These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Tata Steel | The steelmaker reported robust numbers for Q2 FY22 along with a reduction in debt. Its profit came in at Rs 12,547.7 crore and revenue stood at Rs 60,282.8 crore for the reporting quarter.



3 / 10 Fino Payments Bank | Shares of the lender will mark their debut on Dalal Street today. Fino Payments Bank has garnered Rs 539 crore from anchor investors. The company plans to utilise proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its Tier–1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.



4 / 10 Balkrishna Industries | The company will invest Rs 350 crore to modernise old Waluj Plant.



5 / 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company's profit of Rs 270.2 crore missed Street's estimate but revenue for Q2 FY22 was above the estimate at Rs 1,978.8 crore. The company will transfer digital operations to Indiadotcom for cash consideration.



6 / 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | DCGI is reviewing the clinical data of molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID in adults in India. The company has signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries.



7 / 10 NMDC | Both, the company's profit of Rs 2,341 crore for Q2 FY22 and revenue of Rs 6,793.5 crore, exceeded market expectations.



8 / 10 RailTel Corporation of India | The Content on Demand (COD) contract awarded to Margo Networks for providing COD service in all Mail/Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled railway stations on a build-own-operate basis for 10 years has been terminated by RailTel due to non-performance by the contractor.



9 / 10 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 97.88 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 73.92 crore in Q2 FY21, while revenue increased to Rs 593.01 crore from Rs 443.56 crore YoY.