0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Tata Steel, Marico, Ruchi Soya and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 6

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Tata Steel, Marico, Ruchi Soya and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 6

Indian benchmark indices settled almost a percent lower. Nifty50 closed 0.83 percent lower at 17,807.65 while Sensex ended 0.94 percent down at 59,610.41. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More