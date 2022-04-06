Tata Steel, Marico, Ruchi Soya and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 6



1 / 5 Tata Steel | Shares of the steel-maker ended 1.87 percent higher as investors cheered the company's strong business update.



2 / 5 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Shares of the company ended 11.60 percent higher and were the biggest gainers on Nifty500.



3 / 5 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality | The company's stock ended 5.35 percent lower on the back of a large block deal. About 16 percent equity has changed hands in Barbeque Nation on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 1,165 which works out close to Rs 730 crore deal size.



4 / 5 Ruchi Soya Industries | The stock dropped 19 percent after the board approved the allotment of 6.61 crore shares to raise Rs 4,300 crore. This was followed by a recent follow-on public offering (FPO) whose subscription fell after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed withdrawals due to "unsolicited SMSes advertising the issue."