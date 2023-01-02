Tata Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Macquarie has a 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 on its shares while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares.

IndusInd Bank | Macquarie has a 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 on its shares. The brokerage believes that falling credit costs could drive RoA to 1.8 percent.

Bajaj Finance | Macquarie has a 'underperform' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 5,275 on its shares. The brokerage believes that weakening cross-sell franchise and BAF's weaker digital footprint to affect loan growth.

Jubliant Food | Macquarie has a 'underperform' call on the shares of Jubliant Food with a target price of Rs 445 on its shares. The brokerage believes that sales per store of the company will remain under pressure.

Metal Companies | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares and 'buy' call on the shares of Hindalco with a target of Rs 600 on its shares. The brokerage has turn positive on india metals after almost a year of cautious view.