English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Tata Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

Tata Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

Tata Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Jan 2, 2023 8:45:45 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Macquarie has a 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 on its shares while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Macquarie has a 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 on its shares. The brokerage believes that falling credit costs could drive RoA to 1.8 percent.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

Bajaj Finance | Macquarie has a 'underperform' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 5,275 on its shares. The brokerage believes that weakening cross-sell franchise and BAF's weaker digital footprint to affect loan growth.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

Jubliant Food | Macquarie has a 'underperform' call on the shares of Jubliant Food with a target price of Rs 445 on its shares. The brokerage believes that sales per store of the company will remain under pressure.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

Metal Companies | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 150 on its shares and 'buy' call on the shares of Hindalco with a target of Rs 600 on its shares. The brokerage has turn positive on india metals after almost a year of cautious view.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Canara Bank, Tata Power, Britannia and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X