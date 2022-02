Excitement from the Budget 2022 was evident from the uptrend in Indian equities. On Tuesday, Nifty50 ended 1.4 percent higher at 17576.85 and Sensex closed 1.5 percent higher at 58862.57. Steel stocks such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel and Power were in the limelight today and finished well above the flatline. Key stocks that moved the most in today's session are as follows: