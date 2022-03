1 / 10 Nazara Technologies | Subsidiary Nazara Pte Ltd (Nazara Singapore) will invest $2.5 million in BITKRAFT Funds. Out of which $0.875 million will invest upfront while the balance investment amount of $1.625 million will be deployed over a period of three years.



2 / 10 Tata Steel | Tata Steel transferred its entire stake in Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services for consideration other than cash. The company has executed an asset transfer agreement for the acquisition of itemised assets from Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Private Limited to produce ferroalloys.



3 / 10 ONGC | The two-day offer for sale issue will close on March 31. The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of additional 9.4 crore equity shares, in addition to 9.4 crore equity shares of the company. Accordingly, the total offer size for sale will be up to 18.8 crore shares or 1.5 percent of the total paid-up equity.



4 / 10 Axis Bank | The bank has acquired Citibank's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and the NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India), as going concerns, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities to either business. The bank has executed business transfer agreements with Citibank N.A. and Citicorp Finance (India) on March 30. The cost of acquisition is Rs 12,325 crore.



5 / 10 Max Healthcare | The block deal will happen today. Kayak Investment will sell $500 m worth of shares through a block deal in Max Healthcare.



6 / 10 Mangalam Cement | Promoter Vidula Consultancy Services acquired 2.26 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 9.92 percent, up from 9.1 percent earlier.



7 / 10 Godrej Properties | The real estate developer has acquired a nine-acre land parcel in the residential micro-market of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune. The development will primarily be for a group housing project.



8 / 10 Quess Corp | The board has approved the transfer of digital business undertaking of the company comprising Qjobs, Worq, and Dash as a going concern on a slump sale basis to the company's subsidiary Billion Careers, for Rs 5.04 crore. The company has signed the First Addendum Agreement with Stellarslog Technovation (Taskmo), Naveen Ramachandra and Prashant Janadri (Founders), under which it will make an additional investment of Rs 3.84 crore. The board also approved the re-designation of Executive Chairman Ajit Isaac to Non-Executive Chairman (Non-Executive Director) with effect from April 2022.



9 / 10 SpiceJet | A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh in relation to a fraud case, a report said. A written order from the court to this effect is awaited still and is expected to be passed on March 31.