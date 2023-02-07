Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda, Muthoout Finance: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 110 on its shares whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Muthoout Finance with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares.

Tata Steel | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 110 on its shares. The brokerage says standalone EBITDA much weaker than estimates.

Tata Steel | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 135 on its shares. The brokerage says adjusted standalone EBITDA/t was lower than estimates and sequential improvement was lower than peers.

Muthoout Finance | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Muthoout Finance with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. The brokerage says that gold loan growth remains less than 1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Bank of Baroda | UBS has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 196 on its shares. The brokerage says that wholesale term deposits growth faster than retail deposits.