Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv & more - Its raining bonuses and stock splits on Dalal Street

SUMMARY Shareholders are in for a bounty as many of them have announced the issue of bonus shares as well as a split of stocks. From financial giants like Bajaj Finserv to PSUs like BEL, companies are looking to reward their shareholders. The announcements follow a trend in the US where leading companies like Amazon and Alphabet recently split their stock. Here are some of the companies in India that have followed a similar trend:

Bajaj Finserv | The financial services major announced the issue of one bonus share for every one held and split one of its share worth Rs 10 into five shares of Rs 2 each, thereby announcing a 5:1 stock split. This means a person having 100 shares of Bajaj Finserv will get another bonus 100 shares. Post the stock split, those 200 shares will turn into 1,000 shares. The record date for the bonus & split has been fixed as September 13, 2022. Since the announcement on July 29, shares of Bajaj Finserv are up 13 percent.

Ruchira Paper: The paper company last week announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:10, implying that shareholders would be given one bonus share for every 10 shares they hold. The record date for the same is yet to be decided.

Bharat Gears: India's largest gear manufacturer announced a 1:2 bonus issue last month, meaning shareholders would receive one bonus share for every two held. The company had earlier set its record date for the bonus issue at September 13, which has now been revised to September 28, 2022. The stock is up almost 10 percent in the last five trading sessions.

TD Power Systems: The manufacturer of AC generators approved a 1:5 stock split on Friday, sending shares higher by as much as 6%. The record date for the split will be decided after the company's Annual General Meeting.

Bharat Electronics: The defence major on August 4 announced a 2:1 bonus issue, meaning shareholders would receive two bonus shares for every one held. The record date for this is yet to be announced. Shares have gained 11% since the announcement.

Tata Steel: All of these announcements come after steel giant Tata Steel decided to split its stock. The 1:10 stock split was completed recently.