Tata Power | The company has collaborated with Rustomjee Group to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



Wockhardt | The company's board of directors has approved the allotment of 3.32 crore equity shares at Rs 225 per share in the rights issue announced earlier this year.



SBI Life Insurance | The company on March 28 has launched a block deal wherein Canada Pension Fund will sell its 0.56 percent stake in the company at a price band of Rs 1,039 - Rs 1,077 apiece, CNBC-TV18 reported. This is the second sale by Canada Pension Fund in a week. Last week it sold 4 crore shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank.



ICICI Bank | The lender will buy a 15 percent stake in India Debt Resolution Company in tranches.



Aurobindo Pharma | The company has acquired business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare, for Rs 171 crore. Veritaz operates in the pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other health care-related products.



Sudarshan Chemical Industries | The board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 200 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis.



Ashapura Minechem | Porinju Veliyath-backed Equity Intelligence India has sold 4.82 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions on March 24. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 0.83 percent, down from 1.36 percent earlier.



Muthoot Capital Services | The company completed a transaction of Rs 193.63 crore through the securitisation of the portfolio. This is the second securitisation carried out by the company during FY22.



G R Infraprojects | The company has emerged as an L-1 bidder for two projects - four-laning of the existing 2-lane stretch from Govindpur to Rajura in Maharashtra, and from Bamni to MH/TG Border in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Commercial Operation NH(O).