Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Dec 1

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 620 points on Wednesday, boosted by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 619.92 points or 1.09 percent higher at 57,684.79. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 183.70 points or 1.08 percent to close at 17,166.90. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 6 percent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards. Here are the key stocks that trended the most today: