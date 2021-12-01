Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Dec 1



1 / 6 IndusInd Bank | The bank was the top gainer on Nifty50 index and closed percent higher.



2 / 6 Tata Motors | The automobile company's total sales rose 25 percent Year-On-Year (YoY) to 62,192 units in November. With this, the stock closed 4.23 percent higher.



3 / 6 Aurionpro Solutions | The scrip ended 4.99 percent higher after the company announced a major order win from Madhya Pradesh High Court for the complete digitisation and implementation of Video Surveillance Systems and Live Audio-Visual Streaming System. This project is valued at close to Rs 190 crore.



4 / 6 Vodafone Idea | The stock was the best performer on Nifty200 and closed 20 percent higher. This comes after a media report said the telecom operator might attract outside investors following tariff hikes. Further, the dealing room was abuzz with rumours that Abu Dhabi Bank and Bank of Kuwait might invest in the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea.



5 / 6 Cipla and Lupin | Shares of Cipla closed 4.42 percent lower and Lupin ended down 1.06 percent after a report said Sandoz has licensed their Albuterol abbreviated new drug application to Hikma. This development is seen as a negative for both Cipla and Lupin.