Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 26



1 / 6 Tech Mahindra | Better-than-expected revenue for the September quarter and bullish brokerage commentary drove the technology company's stock to close 2.5 percent higher.









2 / 6 Kotak Mahindra Bank | A higher-than-anticipated net profit for July-September helped the lender's stock recoup day's losses. The stock ended 2.5 percent higher.









3 / 6 Tata Motors | The scrip was the top gainer on Nifty50 and closed nearly 6 percent higher. Tata Motors DVR shares ended 10 percent higher.









4 / 6 Bharti Airtel | The stock had surged about 3 percent intraday after the telecom company informed the Department of Telecom of availing the four-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues. However, it failed to hold on to gains and ended up 0.5 percent.









5 / 6 Jindal Stainless and Hikal | Jindal Stainless shares jumped 15 percent and Hikal rose nearly 8 percent after the companies reported robust quarterly earnings.





