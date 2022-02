1 / 12 Ambuja Cements and Nestle India | Both the companies will detail their quarterly earnings on Thursday.



Kalpataru Power Transmission | The company on Feb 19 will consider the proposal for reorganisation.



Tata Consultancy Services | The company announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to offer a comprehensive next-gen subscription management platform for communication service providers.



Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover, UK has announced a partnership with NVIDIA.



Jubilant Ingrevia | The company has commissioned a new facility for Diketenes and Derivatives.



Wipro | The company bagged a five-year contract to drive transformation for ABB's information systems digital workplace services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's information systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences.



Hindustan Aeronautics | HAL has reached a settlement with RUAG Aerospace over an arbitration.



Best Agrolife | Subsidiary Best Crop Science has received a licence for indigenous manufacturing of spiromesifen (used to control mites and fly in crops) technical, from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee.



Southern Petrochemicals | Consolidated profit of the company in Q3FY22 grew significantly by 832 percent YoY to Rs 59.6 crore compared to Rs 6.4 crore in Q3FY21. Meanwhile, revenue grew by 15 percent to Rs 492 crore from Rs 427 crore during the same period.



Compuage Infocom | The company received approval from the board of directors for fundraising up to Rs 50 crore through a rights issue.



Future Consumer | The company has defaulted on Rs 26.67 crore debt repayment to CDC Emerging Markets.