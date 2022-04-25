Stocks to watch: A steep sell-off in global equities might spill over to Indian stock market on Monday. This nervousness in the market comes after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the US central bank was preparing a half-point interest rate hike at its May meeting, with more to come. Further, a sharp drop in SGX Nifty50 futures hinted at a lower opening for Indian benchmark indices today. The futures contract was down 1.2 percent at 16,980.5 points as of 7:21 am. Stocks such as Tata Motors, Tatva Chintan, ICICI Bank, Nykaa, Tata Metaliks, Tejas Networks and Hindustan Zinc among others will be in focus. Here are top stocks to watch out for in today's trading session: