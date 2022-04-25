

1 / 11 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Maharashtra Scooters, Tata Investment Corporation, Eveready Industries India, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Century Textiles and Industries | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 11 Tata Motors | The auto major has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles with effect from April 23, 2022, to partially offset the rise in input cost. The weighted average increase is 1.1 percent, depending on the variant and model.



3 / 11 ICICI Bank | The country's second-largest private sector lender reported a 59.4 percent YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 7,019 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate of Rs 6,629.7 crore. Net interest income grew by 21 percent YoY to Rs 12,604.6 crore in Q4FY22.



4 / 11 Nykaa | The e-commerce company has acquired an 18.51 percent stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm for Rs 41.65 crore. Nykaa had also acquired a 60 percent stake in Nudge Wellness for Rs 3.6 crore marking entry into dietary supplement & nutricosmetics products. Further, it has also bought the athleisure brand 'KICA' for Rs 4.51 crore.



5 / 11 Tata Metaliks | The company posted a 30 percent YoY decline in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 52.5 crore but revenue increased 22 percent to Rs 808 crore from the year-ago quarter.



6 / 11 Tejas Networks | The telecom and networking products maker posted a loss of Rs 49.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 33.55 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell sharply by 37 percent to Rs 126.5 crore against Rs 201.5 crore during the period but sequentially increased 18 percent.



7 / 11 Hindustan Zinc | The company clocked an 18 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,928 crore in Q4FY22 while revenue during the quarter grew by 26.6 percent YoY to Rs 8,797 crore.



8 / 11 Federal Bank | The lender gets RBI approval for the reappointment of Ashutosh Khajuria as the executive director on the board of the bank from May 1 till Apr 30, 2023.



9 / 11 RailTel Corporation of India | The company received a work order from the Odisha government's electronics & information technology department. The company will be provisioning secondary bandwidth and replacement of equipment along with the implementation of SDWAN for OSWAN project for five years at a cost of Rs 122.08 crore.



10 / 11 Aditya Birla Money | Profit more than doubled to Rs 7.62 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 3.68 crore in the same period of the previous year. Revenue increased 23.2 percent to Rs 60.4 crore YoY, driven by broking business that contributed 87 percent to the kitty.