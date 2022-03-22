Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 22



1 / 6 Tata Motors | Shares of the auto major ended 2.89 percent higher after Tata Motors announced a price hike of 2-2.5 percent in its commercial vehicle space. The price hike comes on the back of higher raw material costs.



2 / 6 Reliance Industries | Shares of RIL closed 2.59 percent higher. They were among the top gainers on Nifty50.



3 / 6 Jubilant FoodWorks | Shares of the company closed 2.67 percent higher. This is after the company said it will acquire the remaining 10 percent equity stake in Jubilant Golden Harvest from Golden Harvest.



4 / 6 Chalet Hotels | Shares of the hotel company ended 12.79 percent higher, gaining the most on Nifty500.



5 / 6 Bandhan Bank | The banking stock slumped around 5 percent intraday after Macquarie said that Assam’s MFI relief scheme outlay was being reduced to Rs 2,500 crore from Rs 7,500 crore, which will reduce the recoverability of its Assam portfolio significantly. However, with the key Indian indices staging a smart recovery, Bandhan Bank shares also settled 2.80 percent higher.