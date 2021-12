1 / 10 Tata Motors | The company announced a price hike in the range of 2.5 percent which will be implemented from January 1, 2022, and will be put into effect across segments in the commercial vehicle space.



2 / 10 Indo Count Industries and GHCL | Indo count acquired the home textile business of chemical major GHCL Ltd for Rs 576 crore.



3 / 10 GSS Infotech | Hyderabad based GSS Infotech acquired 'farm to store' company Polimeraas for Rs 250 crore in a stock and cash deal.



4 / 10 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The lender appointed Ittira Davis as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years from the date of approval of the Reserve Bank of India.



5 / 10 Rain Industries | Pabrai Investment Funds bought 2.05 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing the fund's shareholding in Rain Industries to 8 percent from 5.95 percent earlier.



6 / 10 HFCL | The company launched its qualified institutional placement issue on December 6 and fixed the floor price at Rs 72.33 per share.



7 / 10 Industrial Investment Trust | The company's board has given in-principle approval for stake sale in Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Generali Participations Netherlands NV will buy the company's entire 16.62 percent stake in Future Generali.



8 / 10 Prataap Snacks | The company received approval under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Ready to Cook/Ready to Eat segment. The incentive would be payable on incremental sales of eligible products over the base year sales as defined in the PLI Scheme.



9 / 10 Prakash Industries | The Directorate of Enforcement has provisionally attached properties - in the form of land at Hissar, Delhi, Noida and Chhattisgarh - worth Rs 228 crore. Out of the total attached properties, land worth Rs 32.66 crore is owned by the company and the balance belongs to the Promoter group.