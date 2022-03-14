Tata Motors, Paytm, HDFC Bank, Jubilant Food and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 14



1 / 6 Paytm | Shares of Paytm parent, One 97 Communications, ended 12.84 percent lower after the RBI barred its payments bank - Paytm Payments Bank - from opening new accounts.



2 / 6 Tata Motors | Shares of Tata Motors ended 1.54 percent lower as the spike in COVID cases in China has sparked concerns over Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales in the region getting affected, market participants said.



3 / 6 HDFC Bank | Shares of HDFC Bank ended 2.37 percent higher after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the restrictions placed on the fresh digital launches of the bank.



4 / 6 Jubilant FoodWorks | Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, ended 12.27 percent lower as the company’s board of directors accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and Whole-time Director of the food-service company.



5 / 6 Deepak Nitrite | The stock ended 7.73 percent higher after China announced lockdown in Jilin Province which is one of the major producers of Phenol.