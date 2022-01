1 / 5 ONGC | Alka Mittal, the incumbent HR director in ONGC, is announced as the company's new chairman and managing director. Reacting to this, the PSU stock settled 3.67 percent higher.



2 / 5 NTPC | The stock was the best performer on Nifty50 and ended 5.16 percent higher.



3 / 5 Tata Motors | CLSA has downgraded its rating on shares of the automaker to 'sell' from 'buy' and also slashed its target price for the stock to Rs 408 from Rs 450. With this, Tata Motors shares ended 1.66 percent lower.



4 / 5 Affle India | The stock closed 10.28 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.