Tata Motors, Maruti, Titan and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 508 per share. It says the JLR volume rise is aided by better chip supply.

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 544 per share. It says the management expects strong FCF generation in excess of 600 million pounds.

Tata Motors | GS has upgraded its rating on Tata Motors to 'buy' with a target of Rs 550 per share from its previous target of Rs 480 per share. It says the upgrade is to factor in the improving volume outlook at JLR.

Tata Motors | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 438 per share. It says the company's management indicated for the fourth quarter at 800 million pound, which is a positive surprise.

Tata Motors | BofAML has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 475 per share. It says it sees a case for accelerated de-leveraging going ahead.

Maruti | Goldman Sachs has downgraded its rating on Maruti to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 8,800 per share, from the previous target of Rs 11,000. It says the downgrade on persistence weakness in small car demand.

Titan | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,175 per share. It says the jewellery segment grew 23 percent year-on-year despite an adverse impact in March.

Gas companies | CLSA said on the backdrop of the new gas price formula announced on gas companies, it has maintained a 'buy' call on IGL, MGL, ONGC, OIL and GAIL.

Gas companies | Jefferies has maintained IGL as the top pick among gas companies, with a target of Rs 540 per share.

Gas companies | MS has said the new gas pricing mechanism is a significant positive for producers. It says ONGC and Oil India are key picks.

RBI policy | Barclays says it sees the RBI on hold for the rest of this fiscal. it says that the central bank surprised markets by holding policy rates.

RBI Policy | Citi says the RBI MPC tried to deliver a "hawkish pause" as it kept the repo rate unchanged. It says according to its baseline view, Citi thinks RBI will go for a long pause on rates, stance.

RBI policy | Nomura says the RBI hit a pause on rate hikes to assess the situation and is likely to pivot to cuts again later. It says it sees 75 bps of cumulative cuts in the second half of this fiscal.

RBI policy | UBS says the MPC remains well above consensus on FY24 real GDP growth at 6.5 percent year-on-year.