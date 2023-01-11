Tata Motors, Larson and Toubro, Cyient: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Larson and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,570 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Cyient with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares.

Larson and Toubro | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Larson and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,570 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company is improving orders and has robust E&C execution.

Cyient | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Cyient with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares. The brokerage says that scaling up the business would provide great flexibility to the company.

Pharmaceutical companies | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1200 on its shares and 'buy' call on shares of Syngene with a target rice of Rs 750. The brokerage believes that Generics is a tactical growth driver.

Auto companies | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 502 on its shares and 'underweight' call on shares of Samvardhana with a target rice of Rs 70.67.