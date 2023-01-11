English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Tata Motors, Larson and Toubro, Cyient: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors, Larson and Toubro, Cyient: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Tata Motors, Larson and Toubro, Cyient: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Jan 11, 2023 8:53:55 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Larson and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,570 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Cyient with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

Larson and Toubro | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Larson and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,570 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company is improving orders and has robust E&C execution.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

Cyient | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Cyient with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares. The brokerage says that scaling up the business would provide great flexibility to the company.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

Pharmaceutical companies | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1200 on its shares and 'buy' call on shares of Syngene with a target rice of Rs 750. The brokerage believes that Generics is a tactical growth driver.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

Auto companies | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 502 on its shares and 'underweight' call on shares of Samvardhana with a target rice of Rs 70.67.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

SRF, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Bed, Bath & Beyond, AMC Entertainment rebound in meme-stock rally

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X