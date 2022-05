1 / 10 Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Tyres, Brigade Enterprises, Coforge, Larsen & Toubro, RBL Bank, Tata Motors, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Punjab National Bank | The State-owned lender reported a 65.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 201.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. It's asset quality improved sequentially.



3 / 10 Hindalco Industries | The company's subsidiary Novelis Inc recorded a 21 percent YoY growth in net income at $217 million in March 2022 quarter. Net sales increased 34 percent to $4.8 billion compared to the year-ago period. Novelis, the wholly-owned US unit of Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco, said it will invest $2.5 billion to build a new low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, US.



4 / 10 UltraTech Cement | The Aditya Birla Group, which owns the country's largest cement company Ultratech, has formally joined the race to buy out the Swiss cement giant Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cement and ACC, as per a report.



5 / 10 Relaxo Footwears | The footwear company's net sales fell about 7 percent YoY to Rs 698.2 crore. Profit declined 38 percent to Rs 62.93 crore. Relaxo Footwears' operating margin also shrunk on an on-year basis.



6 / 10 Macrotech Developers | The real estate developer in partnership with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge will develop a next-generation green digital infrastructure platform. The platform will jointly invest around $1 billion to create approximately 30 million square feet of operating assets to serve India's digital economy.



7 / 10 Pfizer | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.03 percent equity stake in the company through open market transactions. Post this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 6.05 percent, up from 4.02 percent earlier.



8 / 10 NCC | The construction company's consolidated profit soared 97 percent YoY to Rs 234 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue grew 23.5 percent to Rs 3,477 crore compared to the same period last year.



9 / 10 Birla Corporation | The company reported a 55.4 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 111 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. However, revenue grew by 6 percent to Rs 2,264.2 crore as compared to the year-ago period. (Source: Company website)