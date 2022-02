1 / 4 Adani Wilmar | Shares of the newly listed Adani Wilmar slumped about 6 percent and settled 3.5 percent lower as the Russia-Ukraine crisis is seen weighing on the company’s operations.



Indus Towers | The stock ended 18.09 percent lower after large deals took place on the bourses. British telecom giant Vodafone Plc announced on Wednesday that it would sell a 2.4 percent stake in Indus Towers via a block deal to telecom major Bharti Airtel. Vodafone was in discussions to sell around a 5 percent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel, according to a PTI report.



Tata Motors | The stock crashed and ended 10.30 percent lower. It was the worst hit on Nifty50.