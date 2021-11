1 / 7 PI Industries | The stock ended 7 percent lower as the business transfer agreement with Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd stood terminated. It was the second-biggest loser on Nifty 500 index.









2 / 7 Tube Investments of India | The stock closed nearly 17 percent higher and was the best performer on Nifty 500.









3 / 7 Tata Motors | Despite posting a wider-than-expected loss for Q2, brokerage commentary was largely positive which pushed the stock about 5 percent higher intraday. However, the stock ended 0.4 percent higher.









4 / 7 Housing Development Finance Corporation | Shares had risen about 1 percent earlier today due to positive brokerage commentary after the lender reported better-than-expected earnings. However, HDFC's stock came off its day's high and ended 0.5 percent higher.









5 / 7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The stock recouped its intraday losses and ended up 0.2 percent after posting a much higher-than-expected net profit and revenue for the quarter ended September.









6 / 7 Jindal Steel and Power | The company’s Q2 net profit and revenue came in slightly below expectations pulling the stock 2.6 percent lower.