1 / 7 Alok Industries | The stock ended 13.14 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.



2 / 7 JK Paper | Shares of the paper manufacturer closed 6.76 percent higher as the company has started commercial production from the new Packaging Board plant from January 14. This would increase capacity and help the company enhance its market share in the packaging board segment.



3 / 7 HCL Technologies | Shares of HCL Technologies ended 5.73 percent lower after the technology company reported its quarterly earnings.



4 / 7 HDFC Bank | The lender’s stock saw a weak reaction today after HDFC Bank reported quarterly results over the weekend. This led the stock to settled 1.40 percent lower.



5 / 7 Hero MotoCorp | Shares of motorcycle manufacturer closed 5.11 percent higher after Hero MotoCorp announced a new investment of up to Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy.



6 / 7 Oil India | Oil India (USA) Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has divested its entire stake in Niobrara shale asset, US. Reacting to this, Oil India shares ended 2.40 percent higher.