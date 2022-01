1 / 6 Tata Motors | Shares of the automobile manufacturer settled 3 percent higher after the company reported sales numbers for December. Tata Motors posted a 50 percent jump in total passenger vehicle sales in December 2021. The company saw the highest quarterly and monthly sales in a decade in passenger vehicle space.



2 / 6 Fino Payments Bank | The Reserve Bank of India has approved cross border remittance through money transfer service scheme for Fino Payments Bank. This led the stock to close 3 percent higher.



3 / 6 Federal Bank | The stock ended 5.12 percent higher after the lender posted a business update. As of December end, Federal Bank's total deposits grew 9 percent YoY and gross advances rose 5 percent YoY.



4 / 6 Eicher Motors | The stock closed 4.65 percent higher after the company reported a 7 percent on-year rise in motorcycle sales for December.



5 / 6 Coal India | Shares of the coal major ended 6.37 percent higher after the company reported a 3 percent on-year rise in coal production for December while offtake jumped nearly 16 percent.