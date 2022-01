1 / 10 Tata Motors, BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Ajanta Pharma, Edelweiss Financial Services, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, Suven Life Sciences, UCO Bank | These companies are set to release their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 UltraTech Cement | The company's officials will meet HDFC Life Insurance Company on January 31.



3 / 10 Bharat Electronics | The company's officials will meet investors on January 31, to discuss financial results.



4 / 10 Britannia Industries | The company reported lower profit at Rs 369.18 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 452.64 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,574.98 crore from Rs 3,165.61 crore YoY.



5 / 10 IndusInd Bank | The bank reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 1,161.27 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 852.76 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income increased to Rs 3,793.57 crore from Rs 3,406.1 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Larsen & Toubro | The company recorded a lower profit at Rs 2,054.74 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,466.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 39,562.92 crore from Rs 35,596.42 crore YoY.



7 / 10 Reliance Industries | CLSA upgraded RIL to buy, raises target to Rs 2,955 from Rs 2,850. After a sharp fall, the company is now within 15 percent of our conservative value, said the brokerage.



8 / 10 Piramal Enterprises | Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, integrated over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group. The company plans to add 2,000 new jobs under Project Sangam.



9 / 10 NTPC Ltd | The company recorded a higher profit at Rs 4,626.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,876.36 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 33,292.61 crore from Rs 27,526.03 crore YoY.