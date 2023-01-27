homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, CEAT: Friday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Jan 27, 2023 8:52:36 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 508 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,449 on its shares.

Tata Motors | Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 508 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 margin has improved across segments.

Bajaj Auto | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,449 on its shares. The brokerage says that it views slowdown in exports and domestic 2-wheelers.

CEAT | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of CEAT with a target price of Rs 1,617 on its shares. The brokerage says that company believes risks of price cuts in tire segment is low, given low margin until now.

CIPLA | Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of CIPLA with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares. The brokerage says that US was strong on back of seasonality and market share gains in key products.

