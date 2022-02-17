At the recently concluded COP26, India vowed to decrease its carbon emissions to zero by the year 2070. According to recent research by Accelerated e-Mobility Revolution for India’s Transportation (e-amrit) portal in India, only 7,96,000 Electric vehicles have been registered till December 2021, and the installation of 1,800 charging stations on public places. The government made it ample clear in the recently-presented Union Budget 2022-23 that electric vehicles or EVs are going to be the future of mobility in India in the next decade. The annual sales of electric two-wheelers have witnessed an over 5x growth in this financial year, however, EV penetration is still low at 0.8 percent. While we have covered miles, we still have miles to go. With the recent push at EVs, here’s a list of top stocks that could benefit from the electric vehicle boom.