1 / 6 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Shares of the company ended 3.30 percent higher and gained the most among Nifty50 constituents.









2 / 6 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers | Shares of the company closed 13.02 percent higher. They were the top gainers on Nifty500.









3 / 6 Hero MotoCorp | The two-wheeler manufacturer's stock settled 7.08 percent lower.









4 / 6 Tata Motors | Shares of the auto major slipped into the red on comments of high battery cell costs putting short-term pressure on the company. The stock ended 0.21 percent higher.









5 / 6 PNC Infratech | PNC Infratech shares ended 4.69 percent higher after the company said it is declared as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,575 crore.