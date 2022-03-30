Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer, and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 30



1 / 4 Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance | Shares of Bajaj Finserv ended 3.52 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty50. Bajaj Finance shares settled at Rs 7224.75, 2.67 percent higher.



2 / 4 Tata Consumer Products and Tata Coffee | Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) announced the merger of all businesses of Tata Coffee Ltd with itself as part of a reorganisation plan in line with its strategic priority of unlocking synergies and efficiencies. With this, shares of TCPL ended up 2.81 percent at Rs 764.10 and Tata Coffee gained 8.87 percent at Rs 213.65.



3 / 4 Raymond | Shares of the company closed 10.64 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.