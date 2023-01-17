English
homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Tata Chemicals, Reliance Industries, Federal Bank: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
By Sangam Singh  Jan 17, 2023 8:20:57 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 1,278 on its shares while CITI has an 'buy' call on the shares of Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 165 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

Tata Chemicals | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 1,278 on its shares. The brokerage expects market conditions to incrementally improve from Q4 challenges.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

Reliance Industries | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 on its shares. The brokerage says that government has approved the Green Hydrogen Mission where Phase 1 will focus on existing hydrogen users whereas Phase 2 will focus on new customer industries.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

Federal Bank | CITI has an 'buy' call on the shares of Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 165 on its shares. The brokerage says that company had strong and in-line Q3.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 175 on its shares. The brokerage says that Net Interest Income (NII) growth of the company was a big surprise led by a higher margin.

