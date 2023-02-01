English
Sun Pharma, IOC, ACC, SRF: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Feb 1, 2023 9:08:45 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IOC with a target price of Rs 88 on its shares.

Sun Pharma | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's well diversified business is helping to manage volatility.

IOC | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IOC with a target price of Rs 88 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's margins is ahead of its peers.

ACC | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 1,850 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's volumes remain weak.

SRF | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SRF with a target price of Rs 3,454 on its shares. The brokerage says that post results call was bullish on chemicals.

