1 / 6 Pharmaceutical companies | Nifty Pharma stood the strongest today, ending 1.71 percent higher. The Drug Controller General of India approved the anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for emergency use in India which strengthened the buying sentiment for pharmaceutical stocks. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla and Divi’s Laboratories ended 2.33 percent, 1.65 percent, 0.10 percent and 2.05 percent higher respectively.



2 / 6 IndusInd Bank | The stock closed 1.71 percent higher. According to Edelweiss Alternative Research, IndusInd Bank shares were expected to witness fund inflow of about $58 million as part of Nifty Bank rebalancing. The rebalancing will take place on Thursday and the changes will become effective from December 31.



3 / 6 JK Cement | The cement maker’s shares ended 5.19 percent lower and were the biggest drag on Nifty500.



4 / 6 Bajaj Auto | Shares of the automaker ended 2.93 percent higher. This upmove came after Bajaj Auto announced new Electric Vehicle manufacturing unit for India. The company has announced Rs 300 crore investment to build capacity in Electric Vehicles.



5 / 6 Macrotech Developers | The stock settled 1.93 percent higher. On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the company’s shares with ‘equal-weight’ rating on prospects of good cash flow visibility.