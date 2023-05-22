Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Delhivery, JSW Steel, Divi’s Labs, Bandhan Bank Welspun Enterprises and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IRB Infra Developers, Minda Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, Power Grid among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 22 -

1 / 13

JSW Steel Ltd | The JSW Group company reported an 11.9 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, at Rs 3,741 crore, up from Rs 3,343 crore. The revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at Rs 46,962. The company reported a 13.6 percent and 270 basis point decline in EBITDA and margin, respectively. The board also declared a dividend of Rs 3.4 per equity share for the fiscal. (Read more)

2 / 13

Zomato Ltd | The foodtech company narrowed its net loss for January-March 2023 quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 187.6 crore from a net loss of Rs 359.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 70 percent to Rs 2,056 crore, up from Rs 1,211.8 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. (Read more)

3 / 13

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd | The construction company reported a net profit of Rs 130.2 crore for the January-March 2023 quarter, a 25.4 percent decline from Rs 174.5 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose 13 percent for the quarter under review to Rs 1,620 crore, from Rs 1,433.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

4 / 13

Welspun Enterprises Ltd | The construction company reported a net profit of Rs 142.4 crore, a jump of 119.1 percent from Rs 65 crore in the year-ago period for the quarter ended March 2023. The revenue for the quarter went up by 77.5 percent year-on-year from Rs 476.2 crore to Rs 845.1 crore.

5 / 13

Minda Corporation Ltd | The auto components and equipment maker reported a net profit of Rs 121.9 crore for the January-March 2023 quarter, a 60.6 percent rise from Rs 75.9 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations increased 13.4 percent for the quarter under review to Rs 1,074.6 crore, from Rs 947.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

6 / 13

VA Tech Wabag Ltd | The water supply and management company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 111.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company’s revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 3.9 percent to Rs 926.9 crore, up from Rs 891.9 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

7 / 13

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd | The cement company reported a 40 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 110 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The company’s income for the period under review came at Rs 1,862.1 crore.

8 / 13

Delhivery Ltd | The logistics company reported a net loss of Rs 158.6 crore for the January-March 2023 quarter, against a loss of Rs 119.8 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose declined 10.2 percent for the quarter under review to Rs 1,859.6 crore, from Rs 2,071.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

9 / 13

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | The state-owned power company reported a four percent year-on-year increase in its net profit ended January-March 2023 quarter. The total revenue for the quarter went up by 14.8 percent year-on-year from Rs 10,686.8 crore to Rs 12,263.7 crore.

10 / 13

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd | The FMCG company reported a net profit of Rs 124.2 crore, a jump of 123.4 percent from Rs 55.6 crore in the year-ago period for the quarter ended March 2023. The net sales for the quarter went up by 34.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 856 crore to Rs 1,149 crore.

11 / 13

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The pharma company reported a net loss of Rs 428.3 crore, down from a profit of Rs 155.5 crore in the year-ago period for the January-March 2023 quarter. The revenue for the quarter went up by 11.7 percent year-on-year from Rs 3,019.1 crore to Rs 3,373.7 crore.

12 / 13

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd | The pharma company reported a 64.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 321 crore for January-March 2023 quarter. The company’s total revenue for the quarter under review came at Rs 1,950 crore, a decline of 22.5 percent from Rs 2,518.4 crore in the year-ago period. (Read more)

13 / 13

Bandhan Bank Ltd | The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 808.3 crore for the January-March 2023 quarter, a 57.5 percent decline from Rs 1,902 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income or NII declined 2.7 percent for the quarter under review to Rs 2,471.8 crore, from Rs 2,540.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. (Read more)