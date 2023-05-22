Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Delhivery, JSW Steel, Divi’s Labs, Bandhan Bank Welspun Enterprises and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IRB Infra Developers, Minda Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, Power Grid among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 22 -

JSW Steel Ltd | The JSW Group company reported an 11.9 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, at Rs 3,741 crore, up from Rs 3,343 crore. The revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at Rs 46,962. The company reported a 13.6 percent and 270 basis point decline in EBITDA and margin, respectively. The board also declared a dividend of Rs 3.4 per equity share for the fiscal. (Read more)

Zomato Ltd | The foodtech company narrowed its net loss for January-March 2023 quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 187.6 crore from a net loss of Rs 359.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 70 percent to Rs 2,056 crore, up from Rs 1,211.8 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. (Read more)