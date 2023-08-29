Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Adani Group stocks, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and more

1 / 9

Zomato | Tiger Global has completed its exit from the online food delivery platform by divesting its entire shareholding for a total consideration of Rs 1,123.85 crore. Tiger Global's exit from Zomato involved the sale of approximately 12.35 crore shares in the company, realising a transaction value of Rs 1,124 crore at an average price of Rs 91.01 per share.

2 / 9

Adani Group Stocks | Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Adani-Hindenburg matter today. The Supreme Court had directed Sebi to submit its status report on the investigation into the allegations made against the Adani Group by short-seller Hindenburg Research in its January report.

3 / 9

APL Apollo Tubes | The promoter is likely to sell stake up to 26.3 lakh shares or 0.85 percent equity via Rs 400 via block deals. The floor price is likely at Rs 1,595 per share, 4.3 percent discount to the current market price. The base size of the block deal is likely at Rs 303 crore and greenshoe at Rs 116 crore.

4 / 9

Sun Pharma | Drug firm aims to spend 7-8 percent of its sales in the current fiscal on research and development activities as it looks to further strengthen its product portfolio across therapeutic segments. "Our R&D spending is expected to be 7-8 percent of sales in 2023-24 with an increasing share of spending in specialty (drug segment) R&D," managing director Dilip Shanghvi said.

5 / 9

NBCC | A public sector construction company on Monday secured a significant contract worth Rs 66.3 crore from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The project involves the planning, designing, and execution of the IMA Indian Medical House, which will be located at Indraprastha in the IP estate of New Delhi.

6 / 9

SJVN | SJVN Green Energy Ltd on Monday said it has secured a Letter of Awards from Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd for three solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW. These projects were won through competitive bidding tenders conducted by APDCL. These three Solar power projects shall be developed on a Build Own and Operate basis.

7 / 9

Bayer CropScience | Global life sciences firm on Monday said it's set to witness a change in leadership as Duraiswami Narain, the current vice chairman, managing director and CEO, has tendered his resignation. His departure from the company is scheduled for October 31, 2023, and it is attributed to his planned repatriation to Bayer's operations in the United States.

8 / 9

HCLTech | IT services company on Monday announced the signing of a 'preferred professional services' agreement with Cloud Software Group to help implement, upgrade and provide services for all TIBCO products for global enterprise customers. Nearly 400 professional services employees from Cloud Software Group with expertise in TIBCO products will transition to HCLTech.

9 / 9