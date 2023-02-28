Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea, Wipro, Infosys, Mastek and more

SUMMARY From Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea, to Mastek and CSB Bank, here are the stocks to watch in today's session:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it would include Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) back into the futures and options segment. This comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the insolvency proceeding against Zee Entertainment on Friday. The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Essel Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor.

Vodafone Idea | The company on Monday said it has allotted 12,000 optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infrastructure. The balance of 4,000 debentures will be allotted on receipt of the application form and subscription money and due intimation of the same shall be filed as necessary, according to a regulatory filing.

Mastek | The company has announced a strategic partnership with AI-led retail software solutions company Netail. The partnership with help e-commerce and omni channel retailers with the transformation.

Laxmi Organic | The company's incumbent Executive director and CEO resigned on Monday. Rajan Venkatesh has been chosen as the MS and CEO. He will be appointed for a period of five years with effect from April 3, 2023.

Bharti Airtel | The return on capital in the telecom business is very low and a tariff hike is likely to be mid of this year, chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said. Mittal said the company has a healthy balance sheet and there is no need to raise any more capital.

Dalmia Cement | The company bagged a block in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the latest round of commercial coal mine auction held on Monday. Of the 10 mines put on auction on the first day, Shree Cement made the highest bid for a coal mine in Chhattisgarh. While Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal mine in Odisha, Samlok Industries Pvt Ltd made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.

Wipro | The IT company on Monday announced four strategic global business lines as it looks to deepen alignment with clients' evolving business needs and tap emerging opportunities in high-growth segments of the market. The new model sharpens focus on strategic growth areas of cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting, Wipro said in a release. The changes will be effective from April 1, 2023.

Infosys | Indian IT services major on Monday announced the roll-out of private 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for its enterprise clients globally. Infosys’ wireless 5G expertise and its private network management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra Logistics | Logistics company said Yogesh Patel has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer (CFO). Patel has resigned to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra Group, the company said via an exchange filing.

CSB Bank | Thrissur-based lender on Monday said the bank has hiked lending rates by 10 bps across tenures with effect from March 1, 2023.