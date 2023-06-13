Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Punjab and Sind Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of HFCL, SJVN and Hero MotoCorp among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 13 -

Zee Entertainment | The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Punit Goenka to immediately step down as directors or Key Managerial Personnel, and has barred them for holding any such positions.

JSW Steel | The company has been declared as the preferred bidder of mining lease for iron ore mineral in two blocks in Goa by Mineral Block Directorate of Mines and Geology. The two blocks are block VI- Cudnem-Cormolem Mineral Block and block IX-Surla-Sonshi.

Inox Wind Energy | The company will merge with parent Inox Wind via share swap. For every 10 shares of Inox Wind Energy with issue price of Rs 847 each, 158 shares of Inox Wind with issue price Rs 54 will be issued.

Adani Ports & SEZ | The Adani Group company has suspended vessel operations at Mundra and Tuna port in view of an advisory issued by the met department on expected cyclone storm ‘Biparjoy’.

Ramkrishna Forgings | Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail Wheels Limited was incorporated for manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under the long term agreement under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The company has been formed by Ramkrishna Forgings Limited and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, and both the parties hold 50 percent stake.

HFCL Limited | The company has bagged an order worth Rs 80.9 crores from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Fibre Optics Transmission System for three priority corridors of Phase IV of Delhi Metro Rail Project. The order is to be finished within 156 weeks.

Tejas Networks | The company has deployed its TJ1400 family of carrier-class fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) and Packet Switching Network (PTN) solutions to deliver high-speed fiber connectivity services to businesses across the country for Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

SJVN | SJVN Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has won a 200 MW Wind Power Project at a tariff of Rs 3.24 per unit on a build own and operate basis from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project will be developed by SJVN Green Energy Limited through an EPC contract anywhere in India. The commissioning is scheduled within 24 months from the signing of the Power Supply Agreement (PSA). The project was awarded through a competitive bidding process adhering to government norms and executed on an arms-length basis.

HERO MotoCorp | The auto maker has launched the new Passion+. It is available at a price of Rs. 76,301/- (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Punjab and Sind bank | The board has approved the raising of capital up to Rs 750 crore through the issuance of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds or Tier-II Bonds. The fundraising will be done in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited | GEMPL, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has partnered with Bike Bazaar Finance, an RBI-registered non-banking finance company. The agreement aims to provide financing for GEMPL's ELE-branded L3 electric vehicles. Initially, the partnership will be effective in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with plans for nationwide expansion in the future. This collaboration will enhance accessibility to GEMPL's electric vehicles by offering financing up to 85 percent of the on-road price.