Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Punjab and Sind Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of HFCL, SJVN and Hero MotoCorp among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 13 -

Zee Entertainment | The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Punit Goenka to immediately step down as directors or Key Managerial Personnel, and has barred them for holding any such positions.

Inox Wind Energy | The company will merge with parent Inox Wind via share swap. For every 10 shares of Inox Wind Energy with issue price of Rs 847 each, 158 shares of Inox Wind with issue price Rs 54 will be issued.