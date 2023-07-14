Stocks to Watch: Wipro, TTK Healthcare, Patanjali Foods, Bandhan Bank, GMR Power, SPARC, Angel One and more

SUMMARY From Angel One's Earnings and Dividend announcement to Patanjali Foods not exercising its greenshoe option for its share sale, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of the final trading day of the week.

Wipro | Pegs September quarter revenue growth guidance between -2 to +1 percent, which is in-line with expectations. Management says projecting the second half is difficult but they don't think that the market is worsening. The next wage hike will take place in the December quarter of financial year 2024.

TTK Healthcare | Pharmaceutical company on Thursday said the company has revised the floor price for delisting to Rs 1,201.30 per equity share against the earlier price of Rs 1,051.31, in-line with the observations of the stock exchanges. The company said its promoters have proposed to acquire around 36 lakh equity shares, representing 25.44 percent of the total issued equity share capital of TTK Healthcare, from the public shareholders.

Patanjali Foods | To not exercise greenshoe option in its Offer for Sale. To go ahead only with base issue, which is 2.53 crore shares or 7 percent equity. Greenshoe option withdrawn due to very strong demand. Even with selling just the base issue, the promoters will be compliant with the minimum public shareholding norms.

GMR Power & Urban Infra | Step-down subsidiary gets Letter of Intent from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to install, integrate and maintain 75.69 lakh smart meters in these areas.The subsidiary participated in the e-tender and emerged as a winner for the project that will span over a period of 10 years.

Angel One | Revenue up 18.5 percent year-on-year but down 2.2 percent sequentially. Net profit up 21.7 percent year-on-year but down 8 percent from March. EBITDA up 20 percent from last year and 17 percent from last quarter. EBITDA margin up 60 basis points year-on-year, but down 700 bps from March. Also declared interim dividend of Rs 9.25 per share.

SPARC | USFDA issues complete response letter (CRL) for NDA for drug under development PDP-716, which is being studied for patients Glaucoma. No additional clinical data or trials have been requested. SPARC said it is co,,itted to working closely with Visiox, FDA and third party manufacturers to resubmit the NDA.

Tata Metaliks | Numbers look good year on year with Revenue declining 2.4 percent but Operating profit rising by 45 percent. But sequential numbers are still poor. To merge with Tata Steel and hence the stock will move in tandem with the latter.

Glenmark Life Sciences | Indian conglomerate Nirma Ltd. and PAG-backed Sekhmet Pharmaventures are among the shortlisted bidders for a controlling stake in Glenmark Life Sciences, according to people familiar with the matter. The suitors have entered the final round of bidding for a stake of about 83 percent in the Mumbai-listed company held by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

RVNL | The State-owned company on Thursday said the company received a Letter Of Award (LOA) for the rehabilitation and upgradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole–Paradip Section of NH-53 in Odisha for Rs 808.50 crore. The time period for the contract is 24 months.