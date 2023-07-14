CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Wipro, TTK Healthcare, Patanjali Foods, Bandhan Bank, GMR Power, SPARC, Angel One and more

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, TTK Healthcare, Patanjali Foods, Bandhan Bank, GMR Power, SPARC, Angel One and more

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, TTK Healthcare, Patanjali Foods, Bandhan Bank, GMR Power, SPARC, Angel One and more
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 14, 2023 4:59:11 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From Angel One's Earnings and Dividend announcement to Patanjali Foods not exercising its greenshoe option for its share sale, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of the final trading day of the week.

Wipro, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Wipro | Pegs September quarter revenue growth guidance between -2 to +1 percent, which is in-line with expectations. Management says projecting the second half is difficult but they don't think that the market is worsening. The next wage hike will take place in the December quarter of financial year 2024.

TTK Healthcare, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

TTK Healthcare | Pharmaceutical company on Thursday said the company has revised the floor price for delisting to Rs 1,201.30 per equity share against the earlier price of Rs 1,051.31, in-line with the observations of the stock exchanges. The company said its promoters have proposed to acquire around 36 lakh equity shares, representing 25.44 percent of the total issued equity share capital of TTK Healthcare, from the public shareholders.

Patanjali Foods, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More

Patanjali Foods | To not exercise greenshoe option in its Offer for Sale. To go ahead only with base issue, which is 2.53 crore shares or 7 percent equity. Greenshoe option withdrawn due to very strong demand. Even with selling just the base issue, the promoters will be compliant with the minimum public shareholding norms.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9
Show More
Show More

GMR Power & Urban Infra | Step-down subsidiary gets Letter of Intent from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to install, integrate and maintain 75.69 lakh smart meters in these areas.The subsidiary participated in the e-tender and emerged as a winner for the project that will span over a period of 10 years.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9
Show More
Show More

Angel One | Revenue up 18.5 percent year-on-year but down 2.2 percent sequentially. Net profit up 21.7 percent year-on-year but down 8 percent from March. EBITDA up 20 percent from last year and 17 percent from last quarter. EBITDA margin up 60 basis points year-on-year, but down 700 bps from March. Also declared interim dividend of Rs 9.25 per share.

paracetamol medicines drugs pharma pharceuticals
Image count6 / 9
Show More
Show More

SPARC | USFDA issues complete response letter (CRL) for NDA for drug under development PDP-716, which is being studied for patients Glaucoma. No additional clinical data or trials have been requested. SPARC said it is co,,itted to working closely with Visiox, FDA and third party manufacturers to resubmit the NDA.

Tata Metaliks1
Image count7 / 9
Show More
Show More

Tata Metaliks | Numbers look good year on year with Revenue declining 2.4 percent but Operating profit rising by 45 percent. But sequential numbers are still poor. To merge with Tata Steel and hence the stock will move in tandem with the latter.

Glenmark Life Sciences, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count8 / 9
Show More
Show More

Glenmark Life Sciences | Indian conglomerate Nirma Ltd. and PAG-backed Sekhmet Pharmaventures are among the shortlisted bidders for a controlling stake in Glenmark Life Sciences, according to people familiar with the matter. The suitors have entered the final round of bidding for a stake of about 83 percent in the Mumbai-listed company held by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

RVNL, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count9 / 9
Show More
Show More

RVNL | The State-owned company on Thursday said the company received a Letter Of Award (LOA) for the rehabilitation and upgradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole–Paradip Section of NH-53 in Odisha for Rs 808.50 crore. The time period for the contract is 24 months.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X