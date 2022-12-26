Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Wipro, Alkem Labs, SJVN, Siemens, Deep Industries and more

SUMMARY Alkem Labs divesting stake to Deep Industries winning an order, here are the stocks to watch out for the first session of the last trading week of 2022.

Wipro | Has acquired minority stake in Kibsi Inc. for a purchase consideration of $1.5 million. The partnership is in the domain of Computer Vision Applications.

Tata Motors | Delhi Transport Corporation signs a definitive agreement with Tata Motors’ subsidiary for operating 1500 electric buses.

Alkem Laboratories | Eight Roads Ventures & F Prime Capital to acquire 8 percent stake in subsidiary Enzene Bio for Rs 161 crore. Alkem will use the proceeds to fund capacity expansions in India and the US.

SJVN | Won full-quoted capacity of 100 MW Wind Power Project at Rs 2.90 per unit on a Build Own and Operate basis through e- Reverse Auction. The tentative cost of the development of this project is ₹700 crores. The project will be commissioned in a period of 24 months from the date of signing of Power Sale Agreement (PSA).

Godrej Properties | Enters into a joint venture with Neelkamal realtors Tower Pvt. Ltd. to develop a property situated in Byculla. The project will be done through an SPV - Godrej Residency Pvt. Ltd., wherein the company will hold 50.01 percent stake while NRTPL will hold the balance 49.99 percent.

Siemens | Gets Letter of Award from the Ministry of Railways for the 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat. The company had emerged as the lowest bidder for this project on December 6. The estimated value of the contract is nearly Rs 26,000 crore, excluding taxes and price variation.

Deep Industries | Gets Letter of Award from ONGC for hiring of gas dehydration services for ADB GCS and Konaban GCS for a period of two years at the ONGC Tripura asset. The total value of the award is worth Rs 43.13 crore.

Dhani Services | Signs share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Juventus Estate Ltd. and Mabon Properties Ltd., who collectively own the land parcel of 35 acres in Haryana. With this, the company has forayed into the real estate business. The transaction is done at their enterprise value of Rs 240 crore. Both companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Indiabulls Real Estate.

Welspun Corp | Commissions state-of-the-art coke over plant in Anjar through a wholly-owned subsidiary. The facility has a production capacity of 2,10,000 MT per annum of coke which will primarily be used in the blast furnace manufacturing of hot metal.

Restaurant Brands Asia | Launching the iconic US Fried Chicken Brand Popeyes® in Indonesia. It aims to expand rapidly by opening 300 restaurants, in the coming years.

Infibeam Avenues | Announces perpetual renewal of the Bharat Bill Payment license by the Reserve Bank of India.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | PN Vasudevan to stay on as MD & CEO. He had made a request to move on after his current term ended in July 2023. His term has now been renewed for another three years starting July 2023, subject to approval from the RBI.