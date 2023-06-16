Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Rail Systems, TVS Motor and more

SUMMARY These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 16:

HCLTech | The IT services company and Microsoft announced expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises harness generative artificial intelligence (AI). Under the partnership, HCL Tech will establish a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence.

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems | Ramkrishna Forgings Limited and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited consortium has bagged a contract to supply 1.54 million forged wheels under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Initiative by Ministry of Railways as a boost to Make in India. The contract will see the consortium delivering 40,000 forged wheels during the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter, with the total contract valued at Rs 12,226.5 crores.

GAIL | Sanjay Kumar assumed charge as Director (Marketing) of GAIL (India) Limited. Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from prestigious IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a

domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector. Prior to this new role, he was the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited.

IL&FS | The company has received two awards from an Arbitral Tribunal in the ongoing disputes with GAIL (India) Ltd. regarding gas pipeline projects. The Tribunal has granted several reliefs to the company, including the admission of claims for outstanding Running Account Bills, partial admission of loss of profit claims, release of withheld amounts from Running Bills, and the order to release Performance Bank Guarantees and Mobilisation Bank Guarantee. Furthermore, the Tribunal declared GAIL's termination of the company's contracts in these two projects as illegal and quashed the blacklisting notices issued by GAIL.

Wipro | Announced the opening of its new 5G-Def-i Innovation Center in Austin, Texas, to provide services such as collaboration, research and development, and incubation to help customers develop new products and services and realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services. Today is also the record date for Wipro's Ra 12,000 crore share buyback.

Welspun Corp | A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Welspun DI Pipes Limited, has received the BIS license for 1200DN K7, K8 and K9. With this, the company has covered the full range of 80-1200DN for ISI marking.

NLC India Limited | The company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of “NLC India Renewables Limited” on 14th June 2023 to take over the existing renewable assets of NLC India Limited.

MIC Electronics Limited | The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Salem Railway Division of Southern Railway Zone. The letter pertains to providing a Passenger Information System for the Amrit Bharat Scheme at Chinna Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Erode stations, along with Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) services for a period of five years. The total value of the work order amounts to Rs. 5.1 crore.

TVS Motor | The automaker sold its entire 43.5 percent shareholding in Emerald Haven Realty (EHRL) for Rs 166.8 crore. Post sale, EHRL will cease to be an associate of TVS Motor, effective June 14.

Torrent Pharma | USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for the company's oral-Oncology manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

BHEL | The PSU has signed a memorandum of understanding with Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles to jointly develop and deploy type-IV cylinders (Hydrogen/CNG) in the commercial vehicle segment alert.