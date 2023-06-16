Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Rail Systems, TVS Motor and more

SUMMARY These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on June 16:

HCLTech | The IT services company and Microsoft announced expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises harness generative artificial intelligence (AI). Under the partnership, HCL Tech will establish a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence.

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems | Ramkrishna Forgings Limited and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited consortium has bagged a contract to supply 1.54 million forged wheels under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Initiative by Ministry of Railways as a boost to Make in India. The contract will see the consortium delivering 40,000 forged wheels during the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter, with the total contract valued at Rs 12,226.5 crores.