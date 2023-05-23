English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Vedanta, BPCL, Shree Cement, EIH, JSW Steel and more

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, BPCL, Shree Cement, EIH, JSW Steel and more

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, BPCL, Shree Cement, EIH, JSW Steel and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  May 23, 2023 6:19:39 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, PB Fintech, Dhanlaxmi Bank, among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 23 -

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

Vedanta | Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining company announced an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share, the first for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the payment is May 30.

BPCL, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

BPCL | The state-owned company reported a 159 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 6,477.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, boosted by recovery in fuel marketing margins. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore against Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shree Cement, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X