Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, BPCL, Shree Cement, EIH, JSW Steel and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, PB Fintech, Dhanlaxmi Bank, among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 23 -

Vedanta | Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining company announced an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share, the first for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the payment is May 30.

BPCL | The state-owned company reported a 159 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 6,477.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, boosted by recovery in fuel marketing margins. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore against Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.