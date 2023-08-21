1 / 9

Titan | Titan has acquired an additional 27 percent stake in omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane for Rs 4,261 crore. Titan is buying shares owned by CaratLane founder and his family members "representing 27.18 percent", the company said in a statement.

Murugappa family-owned companies | The Murugappa family has announced an amicable settlement of all outstanding legal disputes and differences with Valli Arunachalam, scion of the MV Murugappan family branch. The he terms of the family arrangement will remain confidential, and none of the listed companies -- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, Coromandel International Limited, among others -- under the Murugappa Group are parties to these terms.

Jio Financial Services | The demerged financial services division of Reliance Industries Limited, is set to make its initial public offering on Monday, August 21, as per the announcement by the Bombay Stock Exchange.

PNB Housing Finance | PNB Housing Finance resolves and fully recovers corporate Non-performing account of Rs 784 cr. The Gross NPA of the Company stood at Rs 2,270 cr and Loan Asset was Rs 60,395 cr as on June 30, 2023

Ashok Leyland | Ashok Leyland to issue Rs 870 crore corporate guarantee to cover lender facilities of two subsidiaries Optare Plc & Switch Mobility UK

Mahindra & Mahindra | M&M announces inspection & rectification of Select XUVs including 1,08,306 units of XUV 700 & 3,560 units of XUV 400

Tanla Platforms | Tanla Platforms says it won't renew Vodafone Idea agreement beyond expiry of initial term in November 2023.

Zomato | Shares of India's new-age tech platform Zomato are likely to be volatile in the near term on account of market speculation around possible exits by some pre-IPO shareholders (VC/PE/Chinese investors) of the company as well as erstwhile shareholders of Blinkit who had received it under a share swap deal, according to analysts at JM Financial.

