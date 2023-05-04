Stocks to Watch: Titan Company, Tata Chemicals, AstraZeneca Pharma, TVS Motor and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Titan, Tata Chemical, GR Infra, SJVN among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 4 -

1 / 12

Titan Company | The Tata group firm reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 491 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 737 crore for the quarter under review.

2 / 12

Tata Chemicals | Fertiliser maker on Wednesday reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 709 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 438 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,407 crore during the period under review, up 26.6 percent against Rs 3,098 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

3 / 12

ABB India | Electrification and automation company on Wednesday reported a 34.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 244.9 crore for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 373.1 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,411.2 crore during the period under review, up 22.5 percent against Rs 1,968.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

4 / 12

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | The financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group on Wednesday reported a 24.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 855.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 687 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 722.6 crore for the quarter under review.

5 / 12

Petronet LNG | India's biggest gas importer on Wednesday reported a 18.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 614.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 791 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 665 crore for the quarter under review.

6 / 12

AstraZeneca Pharma | The company on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the cancer drug trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The company said it has been granted approval to import and market trastuzumab deruxtecan used in the treatment of select "HER-2 positive" breast cancer.

7 / 12

TVS Motor | The company on Wednesday said it will refund around Rs 20 crore as a goodwill benefit scheme to customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed under the FAME scheme. The company however maintained that it has fully complied with all government regulations specified under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) initiative.

8 / 12

Reliance Power | The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 321.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 657.89 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing. The total income of the company stood at Rs 1,856.32 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 1,878.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

9 / 12

Coal India | The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended the name of P M Prasad for the post of chairman and managing director of Coal India Ltd, an official said on Wednesday. Prasad is currently the chairman cum managing director of the Ranchi-based CIL arm - Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL). The PESB on Wednesday recommended Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad's name for the post of CIL chairman and managing director, the official said.

10 / 12

IOC | The company will recoup $61.14 million of jet fuel sales to cash-strapped Go First by cashing in bank guarantees and is optimistic it will recover a further $6.11 million for unsecured sales made in the past few months. IOC, the country's largest fuel retailer, was the sole supplier of jet fuel to low-cost carrier Go First, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

11 / 12

SJVN | The company has bagged a 200 MW grid connected solar power project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat. The tentative cost for development of the project is expected to be approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

12 / 12

GR Infraprojects | The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ministry of road transport and highways project worth Rs 737.2 crore.