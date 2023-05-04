English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Titan Company, Tata Chemicals, AstraZeneca Pharma, TVS Motor and more

Stocks to Watch: Titan Company, Tata Chemicals, AstraZeneca Pharma, TVS Motor and more

Stocks to Watch: Titan Company, Tata Chemicals, AstraZeneca Pharma, TVS Motor and more
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  May 4, 2023 6:35:56 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Titan, Tata Chemical, GR Infra, SJVN among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 4 -

Titan Company, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 12
Show More
Show More

Titan Company | The Tata group firm reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 491 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 737 crore for the quarter under review.

Tata Chemicals, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 12
Show More
Show More

Tata Chemicals | Fertiliser maker on Wednesday reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 709 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 438 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,407 crore during the period under review, up 26.6 percent against Rs 3,098 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

ABB India, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 12
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X