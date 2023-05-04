Stocks to Watch: Titan Company, Tata Chemicals, AstraZeneca Pharma, TVS Motor and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Titan, Tata Chemical, GR Infra, SJVN among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 4 -

Titan Company | The Tata group firm reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 491 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 737 crore for the quarter under review.

Tata Chemicals | Fertiliser maker on Wednesday reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 709 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 438 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,407 crore during the period under review, up 26.6 percent against Rs 3,098 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.